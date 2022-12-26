Tennis

Swiatek named 2022 European Sportsperson of the Year

Swiatek beat Pole Vault world champion Armand Duplantis and Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in the polls.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 19:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the French Open (in pic) and US Open titles in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the French Open (in pic) and US Open titles in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been named the 2022 European Sportsperson of the Year by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). For the second consecutive year, a tennis player has been declared the winner as Novak Djokovic had won in 2021.

Founded by Włodzimierz Źróbik and awarded annually since 1958, the European Sportsperson of the Year award honours the sportsperson who has performed the best over the previous year. This year, the 65th edition, it was based on voting by 20 international news agencies.

READ: Swiatek to auction racquet that won her 2022 French, US Open titles for charity

Before the 21-year-old Swiatek, there were only three Polish athletes in the list of previous winners - football star Robert Lewandowski in 2020, long jumper Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak in 1958 and sprinter Irena Szewińska in 1966 and 1974.

Swiatek (118 votes) beat Pole Vault world champion Armand Duplantis (106 votes) and Formula One world champion Max Verstappen (82 votes) in the polls. The 2022 survey included 58 athletes from 19 disciplines.

In a phenomenal 2022 season, Swiatek clinched eight titles, including two Majors, and had a record-breaking unbeaten streak of 37 matches. Coached by Tomasz Wiktorowski, the Polish player grabbed the top spot in the WTA Rankings soon after the then World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Ash Barty announced her retirement.

Swiatek also won the 2022 WTA Player of the Year award.

Tennis players who have previously been named PAP European Sportsperson of the Year
Steffi Graf - Germany - 1988, 1989
Stefan Edberg - Sweden - 1990
Martina Hingis - Switzerland - 1997
Roger Federer - Switzerland - 2004, 2005 (joint winner with Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia), 2006, 2007, 2009
Rafael Nadal - Spain - 2008, 2010
Novak Djokovic - Serbia - 2011, 2015, 2018, 2021

