Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, Cincinnati Open 2023: Second round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on local wildcard Danielle Collins in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, on Wednesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the second match on Center Court on the third day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The Cincinnati Open second-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins will be live streamed on WTA TV from 9:45PM IST on August 16.

Top seed Swiatek comes to Cincinnati after a three-set loss to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Canadian Open on Saturday. The Pole was awarded a bye in the opening round in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, former Australian Open runner-up Collins, given a wildcard, knocked out former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

This will be the second meeting in as many weeks between Swiatek and Collins. In the Canadian Open quarterfinals, the Pole was put under pressure but managed to triumph 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Head-to-head record

Played: 4 |Swiatek: 3 | Collins: 1

Swiatek and Collins have faced each other four times with their Canadian Open dual being the most recent one. Their first meeting took place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event in Adelaide in 2021 where Collins was forced to retire while trailing 2-6, 0-3.

In their next match, Collins overpowered Swiatek, winning last year’s Australian Open semifinal 6-4, 6-1.

Their third meeting happened in the round of 16 in Doha earlier this season where Swiatek triumphed 6-0, 6-1.