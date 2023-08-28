Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek will be in action on day one of the US Open 2023 where she will be up against Rebecca Peterson in the first-round match on Monday.
The match is scheduled to be the first one at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Swiatek, the number one seed and four-time grand slam winner, is coming into the tournament after losing to Coco Gauff in Cincinnati Open semifinals and crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina.
Peterson, the 86th ranked Swede, enters the Flushing Meadows for the seventh time this year with the best of third round finish in 2018. Earlier this year, she got knocked out in first and second round of Wimbledon and French Open respectively.
Swiatek and Peterson have faced each other twice before, both in grand slams, and the Pole has come out on top both the occasions.
Head-to-head record
Played - 2 | Swiatek - 2 | Peterson - 0
The last time these two met was in Australian Open 2022 round of 64 where Swiatek defeated Peterson 6-2, 6-2.
