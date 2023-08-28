MagazineBuy Print

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Iga Swiatek will begin her title defence at the US Open against Rebecca Peterson in the first round match.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 15:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek (left) faces Rebecca Peterson (right) in the first round of the US Open on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek (left) faces Rebecca Peterson (right) in the first round of the US Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek (left) faces Rebecca Peterson (right) in the first round of the US Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP & GETTY IMAGES

World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek will be in action on day one of the US Open 2023 where she will be up against Rebecca Peterson in the first-round match on Monday.

The match is scheduled to be the first one at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch in India?
The US Open match between Iga Swiatek and Rebecca Peterson is schedule to begin from 9:30 PM IST on Monday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Swiatek, the number one seed and four-time grand slam winner, is coming into the tournament after losing to Coco Gauff in Cincinnati Open semifinals and crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina.

Peterson, the 86th ranked Swede, enters the Flushing Meadows for the seventh time this year with the best of third round finish in 2018. Earlier this year, she got knocked out in first and second round of Wimbledon and French Open respectively.

Swiatek and Peterson have faced each other twice before, both in grand slams, and the Pole has come out on top both the occasions.

Head-to-head record

Played - 2 | Swiatek - 2 | Peterson - 0

The last time these two met was in Australian Open 2022 round of 64 where Swiatek defeated Peterson 6-2, 6-2.

