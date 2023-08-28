MagazineBuy Print

2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has pulled out of this year's tournament

Nishikori was replaced in the men’s singles draw at Flushing Meadows by James Duckworth, who lost in qualifying. Duckworth will face Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 09:47 IST , NEW YORK

AP
FILE PHOTO: Kei Nishikori of Japan.
FILE PHOTO: Kei Nishikori of Japan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kei Nishikori of Japan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, withdrew from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Sunday after being sidelined all month with an injured left knee.

Nishikori was replaced in the men’s singles draw at Flushing Meadows by James Duckworth, who lost in qualifying. Duckworth will face Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open.

The tournament begins on Monday.

Nishikori is a 33-year-old from Japan who had an operation on his hip in January 2022. He returned to the ATP Tour in late July in Atlanta, where he won two matches to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Taylor Fritz.

Nishikori then missed an event in Washington, citing a problem with his left knee, and has not been back in action.

He was ranked as high as No. 4 in early 2015, about six months after his semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic at the US Open made him the first male Grand Slam singles finalist from Asia.

Related Topics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
