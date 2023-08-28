MagazineBuy Print

American Jack Sock set to retire after US Open

Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 US Open.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 12:29 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Published : Aug 28, 2023 12:29 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jack Sock in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jack Sock in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jack Sock in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the US Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday.

Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men’s doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 US Open.

He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a bronze in the men’s doubles.

Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year’s final Grand Slam.

“To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud,” Sock said in a post on Instagram. “It’s been 14 years of memories I will never forget.

“From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it’s been beyond what I could’ve ever dreamed.

“Flushing Meadows since I was 17 and this year’s US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time.”

The US Open runs from August 28 to September 10.

According to reports in US media, Sock could switch to pickleball after his retirement.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

