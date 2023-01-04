Indian sports news wrap, January 4

Tennis

Ankita Raina enters second round of ITF women’s tournament

New Delhi: Ankita Raina fought her way past Xinyu Gao of China 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in a battle of wits that lasted three hours and 35 minutes in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, seventh seed Ankita will play Anchisa Chanta of Thailand.

Qualifier Rutuja Bhosale also had a similar three-set victory over En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei but won in quick time, in comparison. Rutuja will challenge fifth seed Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey.

The results: $40,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Gao Xinyu (Chn) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4; Rutuja Bhosale bt En Shuo Liang (Tpe) 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

ITF juniors: Pranav Karthik beats Maeng Min Seak in pre-quarterfinals

CHANDIGARH: Pranav Karthik sustained his good game to beat Maeng Min Seak of Korea 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Pranav, who had beaten the top seed Aayush Bhat in the first round, will face Timofei Derepasko in the quarterfinals.

In the girls section, Niyati Kukreti beat Maya Rajeshwaran 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Dominika Podhajecka of Pland who knocked ut third seed Sonal Patil in straight sets.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Pranav Karthik bt Maeng Min Seak (Kor) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Timofei Derepasko bt Santoru Nakajima (Jpn) 6-0, 6-1; Chieh Eh Hou (Tpe) bt Daksh Prasad 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Shingo Masuda (Jpn) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Se Hyuk Cho (Kor) bt Roshu Fujioka (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Rohan Belday (USA) bt Hikaru Takahashi (Jpn) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Ke Hau Hung (Tpe) bt Joewyn Rey Pascua (Phi) 6-4, 6-2; Donghyun Hwang (Kor) bt Aditya Govila 6-4, 6-4. Girls: Suhitha Maruri bt Rena Tanaka (Jpn) 1-6, 6-1, 6-0; Maya Dutta (USA) bt Indira Lepage (Bel) 0-0 (retired); Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Yu Ning Tsai (Tpe) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; Kitti Molnar (Hun) bt Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 6-0; Niyati Kukreti bt Maya Rajeshwaran 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Dominika Podhajecka (Pol) bt Sonal Patil 7-5, 6-3; Madhurima Sawant bt Sahana Sanjeev (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Allegra Korpanec Davies (GBR) bt Liya Chu (Tpe) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

By Kamesh Srinivasan

Volleyball

Delhi edges Haryana in national sub-junior championship

New Delhi: Host Delhi scored a thrilling 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory over Haryana in a group-A league match of the 44th National sub-junior volleyball championship at the Laxmi Public School, Karkardooma, on Wednesday.

The results (league): Boys: Group-A: Manipur bt Odisha 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26; Rajasthan bt Punjab 23-25, 25-11, 28-26, 25-15; Telangana bt Assam 25-14, 25-22, 25-14; Karnataka bt Andhra Pradesh 25-19, 25-18, 25-21; Delhi bt Haryana 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12. Group-B: Maharashtra bt Puducherry 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19; Gujarat bt Jammu & Kashmir 25-19, 25-15, 25-9. Group-C: Uttarakhand bt West Bengal 25-14, 25-22, 25-20; Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 27-29, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17; Uttar Pradesh bt Bihar 25-15, 25-21, 25-13. Group-D: Rajasthan bt Telangana 25-19, 25-15, 25-11. Girls: Group-A: Delhi bt Madhya Pradesh 25-10, 25-10, 25-15; West Bengal bt Andhra Pradesh 25-10, 25-13, 25-12. Group-B: Maharashtra bt Bihar 25-8, 25-3, 25-15; Assam bt Punjab 25-11, 25-10, 25-23; Rajasthan bt Uttar Pradesh 25-16, 25-21, 25-13. Group-C: Himachal Pradesh bt Gujarat 25-18, 25-21, 25-13; Haryana bt Odisha 25-7, 25-5, 25-4; Jharkhand bt Odisha 26-24, 25-17, 25-21; Haryana bt Gujarat 25-14, 25-13, 25-17. Group-D: Kerala bt Puducherry 25-10, 25-10, 25-12; Jammu & Kashmir bt Uttarakhand 25-16, 25-14, 25-13; Tamil Nadu bt Telangana 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-10.

By Kamesh Srinivasan