Tennis

Indian sports news wrap: October 21

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 21.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2022 18:45 IST
21 October, 2022 18:45 IST
Laxmi Siri Dandu exults on way to the under-16 final of the National Tennis Championship in Delhi on Friday.

Laxmi Siri Dandu exults on way to the under-16 final of the National Tennis Championship in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 21.

TENNIS

National Sub-Junior Championship: Laxmi ends Saumya’s dream run

New Delhi: Laxmi Siri Dandu stopped the fine run of Saumya Ronde with a fluent 6-3, 6-3 victory in the under-16 girls semifinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

The Telengana girl, ranked 26th in her age group, Laxmi will challenge the seventh seed Maaya Rajeshwaran who persisted with her attacking game to get past Mahika Khanna 6-4, 6-4.

Mahika, who had won the under-14 title in the last edition, had another title to show this time, as she bagged the doubles title with Niyati Kukreti.

In the under-16 boys event, Hitesh Chauhan stayed focused to outwit the crafty Kandhavel Mahalingam in straight sets. In the final, Hitesh will play Arjun Rathi who overcame a hard start to turn the tide against second seed Debasis Sahoo in three sets.

Debasis later had the consolation of winning the doubles title in partnership with Tejas Ahuja.

In the under-14 boys event, Arnav Paparkar set up a title clash with Samarth Sahita. The two played as a pair and won the doubles title.

In the under-14 girls event, top seed Harithashree Venkatesh will play the final against third seed Aishwarya Jadhav.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us