Tennis

WTA warns Potapova over Russian football team shirt

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued a formal warning to Anastasia Potapova for wearing a T-shirt of Russian football team Spartak Moscow before her match against Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells this week.

Reuters
16 March, 2023 10:50 IST
16 March, 2023 10:50 IST
Anastasia Potapova, in action.

Anastasia Potapova, in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued a formal warning to Anastasia Potapova for wearing a T-shirt of Russian football team Spartak Moscow before her match against Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells this week.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has issued a formal warning to Anastasia Potapova for wearing a T-shirt of Russian football team Spartak Moscow before her match against Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells this week.

Russian Potapova’s actions were viewed as a public show of support for her country during its invasion of Ukraine and the 21-year-old was criticised by world number one Iga Swiatek.

Potapova, when asked about the shirt after the match, said she had supported Spartak since she was 13 and saw no provocation in it.

Also Read
Russia Ukraine war: Medvedev feels sorry for Ukrainian players competing amid crisis

“Regarding the Russian soccer team shirt, the WTA has formally warned the player that this was not acceptable nor an appropriate action,” the WTA said in a statement. “We do not expect to see any reoccurrence of this in the future.”

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells due to what she said was a panic attack.

Tsurenko said the attack was triggered by a chat she had with WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion. Belarus has been a key staging ground for what Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

Russian and Belarusian players can compete on the Tour as individual athletes without national affiliation.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us