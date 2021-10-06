Tennis Tennis Indian Wells: Ramkumar loses qualifying round Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador beat Ramkumar Ramanathan of India 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Kamesh Srinivasan 06 October, 2021 21:45 IST FILE PHOTO: Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador beat Ramkumar Ramanathan (in picture) of India 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan 06 October, 2021 21:45 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador in the first qualifying round of the $9,146,125 ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells.Even though he failed to win an ATP point, Ramkumar collected $4,785.The results:$9,146,125 ATP, Indian WellsUS Qualifying singles (first round): Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt RamkumarRamanathan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.€ 66,640 Challenger, Mouilleron-le-Captif, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Eysseric & Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].€44,820 Challenger, Barcelona, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Arjun Kadhe bt Bekkhan Atlangeriev (Rus) & Marcel Marlon Sudzum (Ned) 6-1, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :