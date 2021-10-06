Tennis

Indian Wells: Ramkumar loses qualifying round

Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador beat Ramkumar Ramanathan of India 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Kamesh Srinivasan
06 October, 2021 21:45 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

FILE PHOTO: Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador beat Ramkumar Ramanathan (in picture) of India 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador in the first qualifying round of the $9,146,125 ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells.

Even though he failed to win an ATP point, Ramkumar collected $4,785.

The results:

$9,146,125 ATP, Indian Wells

US Qualifying singles (first round): Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Ramkumar
Ramanathan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

€ 66,640 Challenger, Mouilleron-le-Captif, France
 

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Eysseric & Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].

€44,820 Challenger, Barcelona, Spain
 

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Arjun Kadhe bt Bekkhan Atlangeriev (Rus) & Marcel Marlon Sudzum (Ned) 6-1, 6-1.

