Indian Wells: Ramkumar loses qualifying round

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador in the first qualifying round of the $9,146,125 ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells.



Even though he failed to win an ATP point, Ramkumar collected $4,785.

The results:



$9,146,125 ATP, Indian Wells

US Qualifying singles (first round): Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Ramkumar

Ramanathan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.



€ 66,640 Challenger, Mouilleron-le-Captif, France



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Eysseric & Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].



€44,820 Challenger, Barcelona, Spain



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ruben Gonzales (Phi) & Arjun Kadhe bt Bekkhan Atlangeriev (Rus) & Marcel Marlon Sudzum (Ned) 6-1, 6-1.