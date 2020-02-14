Tennis Tennis New York Open: Thompson stuns top seed Isner, Opelka kicks off defence with win Jordan Thompson overcame big-serving American John Isner in the New York Open, while defending champion Reilly Opelka progressed to the quarterfinals. Sacha Pisani 14 February, 2020 12:15 IST Australian Jordan Thompson - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 14 February, 2020 12:15 IST Jordan Thompson shocked New York Open top seed John Isner, while defending champion Reilly Opelka progressed to the quarterfinals.Thompson overcame big-serving American Isner – who had a first-round bye – 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 in New York on Thursday.Isner was playing his first match since being forced to retire from his third-round clash against Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open due to a foot injury.ALSO READ| Rotterdam Open: Tsitsipas crashes out but Sinner through Thompson lost to Isner in last year's New York quarterfinals but the Australian turned the tables after two hours, 31 minutes."I'm pretty stoked about that. That was a tough match," Thompson said. "I didn't get too many looks at Isner's serve, but managed to get the one break and held onto it."Standing in the way of Thompson and the semifinals is Andreas Seppi.ALSO READ| Bengaluru Open: Paes-Ebden march ahead, India's singles campaign ends Opelka opened his title defence by cruising past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-4 at the ATP 250 tournament.Next up is qualifier Jason Jung, who stunned seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4, Kyle Edmund – the eighth seed – was too good for German Dominik Koepfer 6-2 6-4.At the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella moved through to the quarters on clay.Schwartzman – the top seed – prevailed 6-3 4-6 6-2 over Federico Delbonis and second seed Guido Pella survived a marathon against Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.Fellow seeds Laslo Djere and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, however, crashed out following defeats to Juan Ignacio Londero and Pablo Cuevas. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos