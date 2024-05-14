MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Open: Medvedev’s title defence ended by USA’s Paul

Daniil Medvedev’s Rome Open title defence came to an end at the last-16 stage on Tuesday after the world number four was knocked out in straight sets by Tommy Paul, 6-1, 6-4.

Published : May 14, 2024 23:30 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev’s Rome Open title defence came to an end at the last-16 stage on Tuesday after the world number four was knocked out in straight sets by Tommy Paul, 6-1, 6-4.

Second seed Medvedev has never successfully defended an ATP Tour crown and was well below his best, stunned by American Paul who claimed his first win against the former US Open champion.

Paul will play Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out Rafael Nadal earlier in the tournament, in the quarterfinals.

READ | Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis

Medvedev, 28, had a great chance at the Foro Italico after a raft of stars either withdrew or were eliminated early, but instead he became the latest big name to be dumped out of the last major tournament before this month’s French Open.

Rome is missing the world’s top four ranked men after Novak Djokovic’s exit on Sunday and Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz both dropped out injured before the tournament.

Holger Rune, who lost last year’s final to Medvedev, and Madrid champion Andrey Rublev -- ranked sixth in the world -- and beaten finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime also fell on Saturday.

Hoping to pounce is world number five and 2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev after sweeping past unseeded Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 to set up a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

Later on centre court, reigning Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Related Topics

Italian Open /

Daniil Medvedev /

Tommy Paul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: France veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive wild-card invitations
    PTI
  2. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE: TOT v MCI, Haaland starts for City, Premier League title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italian Open: Medvedev’s title defence ended by USA’s Paul
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs LSG: Delhi stays in playoffs hunt after beating Lucknow; Rajasthan confirms top four spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after DC vs LSG: Bumrah and Harshal joint-leaders with 20 wickets, Khaleel stays fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: France veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive wild-card invitations
    PTI
  2. Italian Open: Medvedev’s title defence ended by USA’s Paul
    AFP
  3. Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis
    AP
  4. Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: France veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive wild-card invitations
    PTI
  2. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE: TOT v MCI, Haaland starts for City, Premier League title race updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italian Open: Medvedev’s title defence ended by USA’s Paul
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs LSG: Delhi stays in playoffs hunt after beating Lucknow; Rajasthan confirms top four spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after DC vs LSG: Bumrah and Harshal joint-leaders with 20 wickets, Khaleel stays fifth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment