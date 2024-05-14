MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals when she swept aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Published : May 14, 2024 21:04 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals. 
Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals.  | Photo Credit: AP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals when she swept aside former finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

It was the same result and score Swiatek achieved against Keys in the Madrid semifinals two weeks ago.

The 16th-ranked Keys grew more frustrated at her inability to convert break points — racking 10 without converting a single one — and at one point hit her racket against the clay.

Two-time champion Swiatek will next face No. 3 Coco Gauff or No. 7 Qinwen Zheng.

READ | Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz is through to the men’s quarterfinals for the first time after the American recovered from losing a lengthy second-set tiebreak — during which he let slip match point — to see off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-7 (11), 6-1.

Fritz saved all 11 break points he faced, and will meet the third-seeded Alexander Zverev or Nuno Borges.

Alejandro Tabilo backed up his stunning third-round win against top-ranked Novak Djokovic by edging Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10) to reach a Masters quarterfinal for the first time.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Italian Open /

Madison Keys /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024; Pant, Stubbs look to finish high; Delhi Capitals 154/3 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis
    AP
  3. Giroud goes the Messi way: FIFA World Cup winner and France’s record goalscorer joins MLS side LAFC
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches, confirms Brad Haddin
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Abha smashes Manpreet’s shot put National Record, Animesh records personal best in 200m
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis
    AP
  2. Tabilo follows Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16
    AFP
  4. Italian Open: Swiatek on course for Madrid-Rome double, faces Keys in the quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Italian Open: Osaka’s Rome run ended by Zheng in last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024; Pant, Stubbs look to finish high; Delhi Capitals 154/3 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italian Open 2024: Swiatek unlocks Keys to reach semis
    AP
  3. Giroud goes the Messi way: FIFA World Cup winner and France’s record goalscorer joins MLS side LAFC
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone to miss remaining PBKS matches, confirms Brad Haddin
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Federation Cup 2024: Abha smashes Manpreet’s shot put National Record, Animesh records personal best in 200m
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment