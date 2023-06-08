Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury

At Roland Garros last Monday, Draper retired from his first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while trailing by a set and 1-0.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 23:32 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Draper, who is ranked 55th, had hoped to make his third appearance at the All-England Club next month.
File Photo: Draper, who is ranked 55th, had hoped to make his third appearance at the All-England Club next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Draper, who is ranked 55th, had hoped to make his third appearance at the All-England Club next month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jack Draper will miss Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury that forced him out of the French Open.

The 21-year-old British player said Thursday he needs time to recover from his latest injury setback.

At Roland Garros last Monday, Draper retired from his first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while trailing by a set and 1-0.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final

The 6-foot-4 left-hander, who is ranked 55th, had hoped to make his third appearance at the All-England Club next month.

“It’s clear my shoulder is going to need time and rehab to get back to where it needs to be,” Draper wrote on Instagram. “My team and I have made the difficult decision to miss the grass court season this year.”

In March at Indian Wells, Draper retired from his fourth-round match against Carlos Alcaraz because of a stomach muscle injury. A hamstring injury ended Draper’s run to the third round of last year’s U.S. Open.

“I guess in this sport there are so many ups and downs, but this one is tough to take,” he wrote Thursday.

Draper won’t be the only young British star missing from Wimbledon. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, announced in May that she would be sidelined for several months to have procedures on both hands and an ankle.

Related Topics

Jack Draper /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury
    AP
  2. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek leads Haddad Maia 6-2 in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 2 Stumps: India 151/5 (38 overs); Rahane wages lone battle as India in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
    Reuters
  5. Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury
    AP
  2. French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final
    Reuters
  3. Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open mixed doubles champion
    AFP
  4. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek leads Haddad Maia 6-2 in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023: Improved Muchova looks to upset Sabalenka
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury
    AP
  2. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek leads Haddad Maia 6-2 in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 2 Stumps: India 151/5 (38 overs); Rahane wages lone battle as India in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
    Reuters
  5. Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment