Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final

French Open 2023: Unseeded Czech player Karolina Muchova reached her maiden Grand Slam final on Thursday with a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 22:09 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova celebrates a point during her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday in Paris.
Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova celebrates a point during her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova celebrates a point during her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open at Roland-Garros on Thursday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Unseeded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before battling past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the French Open final and end the Belarusian’s dream of becoming world number one.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka would have taken over the top spot in the rankings by winning the title in Paris but she failed to convert her chance at 5-2 in the third set and bowed out to the gifted Czech, who cleverly defused her opponent’s power game and took the last five games in a row.

ALSO READ
Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open mixed doubles champion

The last unseeded player left in the men’s and women’s draw, Muchova did not attempt to match Sabalenka’s massive hitting power from the baseline.

Instead the Czech, who battled back from the mid-200s into the top 50 after an injury in 2021, opted for a lighter touch.

She sliced the ball to take the pace off, playing Sabalenka’s backhand and hitting drop shots to force the tall Belarusian into the net.

Sabalenka, the biggest hitter in the women’s game, could not use her fierce forehand at will and was clearly rattled.

She was broken as Muchova moved 5-4 up but the Czech wasted one set point on her serve and was broken straight back before bagging the set at the second opportunity in the tiebreak.

The Belarusian, who had caused a furore in the tournament after her initial refusal to comment on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her country’s role as a staging ground for Russian troops, was broken at the start of the second.

ALSO READ
Zverev says injury woes behind him after return to French Open semis

The pair traded two breaks each in the second set before Sabalenka earned two set points in the tiebreak.

She squandered the first with a double fault but showed no nerves on the next to level.

Sabalenka wasted four break points at 1-0 but snatched the key break in the third to move 4-2 clear.

After Muchova had saved a match point at 5-2 down she launched her own comeback to win five straight games and reach her first Grand Slam final.

Related Topics

French Open /

Roland Garros /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Karolina Muchova /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final
    Reuters
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 100/4 (25 overs); Jadeja departs after a promising partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 3-0 ARG highlights, FIH Pro League 2022-23: India goes top of points table after win; Harmanpreet, Rohidas, Abhishek on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final
    Reuters
  2. Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open mixed doubles champion
    AFP
  3. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2023: Improved Muchova looks to upset Sabalenka
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Zverev says injury woes behind him after return to French Open semis
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals, winner faces Muchova
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023: Muchova upsets Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final
    Reuters
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 100/4 (25 overs); Jadeja departs after a promising partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND 3-0 ARG highlights, FIH Pro League 2022-23: India goes top of points table after win; Harmanpreet, Rohidas, Abhishek on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment