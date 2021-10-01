Jeevan and Purav in Challenger final in Lisbon

Top seeded Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja beat wild card entrants Jaime Faria and Luis Faria 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the doubles semifinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.



In the Challenger in Romania, Sumit Nagal reached the semifinals with a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France.

The results:



€44,820 Challenger, Lisboa, Portugal Doubles (semifinals)

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Jaime Faria & Luis Faria (Por) 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].



€44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania

Singles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) 7-6(3), 6-3.



€44,820 Challenger, Murcia, Spain

Doubles (semifinals): Alberto Barroso Campos & Roberto Carballes Baena (Esp) bt Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 7-6(6).