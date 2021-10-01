Tennis Tennis Jeevan and Purav in Challenger final in Lisbon In the Challenger in Romania, Sumit Nagal reached the semifinals with a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 October, 2021 22:05 IST Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja beat wild card entrants Jaime Faria and Luis Faria in the doubles semifinal on Friday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 October, 2021 22:05 IST Top seeded Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja beat wild card entrants Jaime Faria and Luis Faria 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the doubles semifinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.In the Challenger in Romania, Sumit Nagal reached the semifinals with a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France.READ| Victoria makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for athletes The results:€44,820 Challenger, Lisboa, Portugal Doubles (semifinals)Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Jaime Faria & Luis Faria (Por) 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].€44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, RomaniaSingles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) 7-6(3), 6-3.€44,820 Challenger, Murcia, SpainDoubles (semifinals): Alberto Barroso Campos & Roberto Carballes Baena (Esp) bt Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 7-6(6). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :