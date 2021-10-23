Jennifer Luikham enters final of ITF tournament in Tunisia

Jennifer Luikham overcame a tough start, survived two match points and beat Mara Guth of Germany 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tunisia on Saturday.

In the final, Jennifer will play the Asian Games champion Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand.

Jennifer was down 2-5 in the decider and faced the two match points on the German’s serve in the ninth game.



In a long drawn 11th game of the decider, Jennifer saved breakpoints to hold serve. Mara saved two match points on her serve in the 12th game from 0-40, but Jennifer closed out the match to make her maiden final.

The results



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (semifinals): Jennifer Luikham bt Mara Guth (Ger) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.



$15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar

Doubles (semifinals): Simon Freund (Swe) & Niklas Schell (Ger) bt Shashank Theertha & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-3.



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (semifinals): Viktor Jovic (Srb) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Niki Poonacha & Sidharth Rawat 4-6, 6-1, [11-9].