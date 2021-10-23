Tennis Tennis Jennifer Luikham enters final of ITF tournament in Tunisia Jennifer Luikham overcame a tough start, survived two match points and beat Mara Guth of Germany 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament. Team Sportstar New Delhi 23 October, 2021 19:21 IST Jennifer was down 2-5 in the decider and faced the two match points on the German’s serve in the ninth game. (Representational Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar New Delhi 23 October, 2021 19:21 IST Jennifer Luikham overcame a tough start, survived two match points and beat Mara Guth of Germany 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tunisia on Saturday.In the final, Jennifer will play the Asian Games champion Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand. Jennifer was down 2-5 in the decider and faced the two match points on the German’s serve in the ninth game.In a long drawn 11th game of the decider, Jennifer saved breakpoints to hold serve. Mara saved two match points on her serve in the 12th game from 0-40, but Jennifer closed out the match to make her maiden final.The results$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (semifinals): Jennifer Luikham bt Mara Guth (Ger) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.$15,000 ITF men, Doha, QatarDoubles (semifinals): Simon Freund (Swe) & Niklas Schell (Ger) bt Shashank Theertha & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaDoubles (semifinals): Viktor Jovic (Srb) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Niki Poonacha & Sidharth Rawat 4-6, 6-1, [11-9]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :