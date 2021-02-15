Tennis Tennis Pegula continues dream run at Australian Open, moves into quarterfinals Jessica Pegula defeats fifth seed Elina Svitolina in three sets in the fourth round. Reuters MELBOURNE 15 February, 2021 09:13 IST Jessica Pegula celebrates her win on Monday. - AP Reuters MELBOURNE 15 February, 2021 09:13 IST U.S.’s Jessica Pegula continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Monday by claiming a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over fifth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarterfinals.SCORE CENTREPegula struggled badly in the second set at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena but regrouped in the decider, breaking former Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist Svitolina in the fourth game before locking down her first win over a top 10 opponent.Matching Svitolina’s power off the baseline, Pegula rushed the net to knock her opponent off her stride and sealed the win on the first match point when the Ukrainian netted a return. Hi Mom Hi Dad See you in the next round @jennifurbrady95 #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/d4lxLOF8tc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 15, 2021 Pegula will play the winner of Donna Vekic and Jennifer Brady for a place in the semifinals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos