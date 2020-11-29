Tennis Tennis Pliskova appoints Bajin as new coach for 2021 season Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has appointed Naomi Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin as her new coach for the 2021 season. Reuters 29 November, 2020 20:54 IST File photo of Karolina Pliskova during her second round match at this year's French Open. - Reuters Photo Reuters 29 November, 2020 20:54 IST Former world number one Karolina Pliskova has appointed Naomi Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin as her new coach for the 2021 season.Pliskova split with coach Daniel Vallverdu earlier this month after her 2020 season came to an end.The 28-year-old posted a photo with Bajin and fitness coach Azuz Simcich on Twitter on Friday with the caption “Team Pliskova 2021”. Read: Organisers await government nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine German coach Bajin led Osaka to back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open the next year. He has also previously worked with 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.Pliskova lifted her only title of the year at Brisbane in January and was knocked out in the second round of both the U.S. Open and French Open Grand Slams. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos