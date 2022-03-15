Tennis player Kirti Lata takes AISCD, SAI to court

Missing selection for the Deaflympics tennis team, despite being the third best woman player in the trials, Kirti Lata has taken the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Union Sports Ministry to court, pleading her case for inclusion.



The AISCD had selected only two women players for tennis, Jafreen Shaik and Bhavani Kedia, when there was provision for four players plus two reserves, each for men and women. The men’s tennis team also has only two players Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey, when there are three events - singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The subject represented by advocates Sanjay Agarwal and Gurpreet Kaur, came for hearing in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, but in the absence of the respondents, the court of Justice Yashwant Verma served a fresh notice and set the date of hearing on March 23, considering the start of the preparatory camp in the last week of the month.



The AISCD has selected 60-odd athletes in all, in athletics, badminton, golf, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and wrestling for the Deaflympics to be staged in Brazil from May 1 to 15.