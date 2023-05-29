Tennis

Tennis Premier League right step forward for the sport in India: Leander Paes

Co-owning TPL side Bengal Wizards, Leander Paes said that when the tournament gets underway in December, a few Grand Slam winners would be seen in action.

Shayan Acharya
Mumbai 29 May, 2023 21:42 IST
Mumbai 29 May, 2023 21:42 IST
File Photo: The Indian tennis legend also said that there are plans of expanding the tournament and also of making it an international one.

File Photo: The Indian tennis legend also said that there are plans of expanding the tournament and also of making it an international one. | Photo Credit: Steve Bardens

Co-owning TPL side Bengal Wizards, Leander Paes said that when the tournament gets underway in December, a few Grand Slam winners would be seen in action.

The last few years have been low-key for Indian tennis and Leander Paes, one of the icons of the game, believes that it would take another seven to eight years to produce a Grand Slam champion from the country.

“I think after the retirement of our Grand Slam champions in India, we have seen a bit of a lull. [But] the number of kids playing has grown a lot.

I think a Tennis Premier League is a front-runner in encouraging that ... But yes, I think it will take a good seven to eight years to build champions again in the Grand Slam level and at the top level,” Paes said on the sidelines of launching his new Tennis Premier League (TPL) team - the Bengal Wizards - on Monday.

Leander Paes at the launch of the Tennis Premier League side, the Bengal Wizards in Mubai.

Leander Paes at the launch of the Tennis Premier League side, the Bengal Wizards in Mubai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Co-owning the team with Yatin Gupte, Paes revealed that when the fifth edition of the TPL gets underway in December, a few Grand Slam winners would be seen in action.

Also Read
Djokovic beats Kovacevic in straight sets in French Open first round

“This year, we are looking to have the tournament in Pune and Mumbai. We are also in conversation with several people about expanding the tournament to other cities and also internationally,” he said.

A close eye on Roland Garros

Paes is also closely following the French Open and is expecting a semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s going to be interesting in the semifinals because that’s the way the draw has come. If Djokovic, who is my favourite, and Alcaraz can both win their matches and get to play each other in the semifinals, it will be a huge game to watch,” Paes said.

In the women’s category, he has his money on Iga Świątek.

“Especially on the clay she is formidable. Her power and athleticism is incredible. She can handle slippery surfaces with all the sliding and moving and that makes her the front-runner for the title…”

Among the Indians, Rohan Bopanna will team up with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the doubles.

File Photo: Rohan Bopanna (L), Paes’ former colleague, will be in action at this year’s French Open, pairing with Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles.

File Photo: Rohan Bopanna (L), Paes’ former colleague, will be in action at this year’s French Open, pairing with Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Rohan is a really good player and he also is playing with a great player, Matthew, who’s one of my favourite partners I had. He is also a Wimbledon champion So, Rohan is very lucky to have such a very experienced partner with him to get through tough moments,” he said.

Having made his Grand Slam debut in 2006, Rohan won the 2017 French Open after clinching the mixed doubles crown with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski. “Rohan’s talent and ability to hit a tennis ball has been spectacular, but to take that experience of Ebden enhances it and it’s a great opportunity for all…” Paes said.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us