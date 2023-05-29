Tennis

Djokovic beats Kovacevic in straight sets in French Open first round

Two-time French Open champion Djokovic beat World No. 114 Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) to set up a second-round clash with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Reuters
PARIS 29 May, 2023 19:49 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot during his first-round win over USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open in Paris on Monday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot during his first-round win over USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open in Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world’s biggest clay court.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

“I’m very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”

Djokovic did not have an ideal build-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in wind conditions.

