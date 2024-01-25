Maharashtra Government collaborates with Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy to launch Lakshyavedh tennis program

The Department of Sports, Government of Maharashtra, launched the Lakshyavedh tennis program on Thursday, and announced a collaboration with Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, for high quality training of players, coaches and physical trainers of the State.

Speaking about the Lakshyavedh project of the government, the Commissioner, Sports and Youth Affairs of Maharashtra, Suhas Divase, stated that the aim was to increase representation of the State in the Asian Games, Olympics and also help the athletes reach podium in international competitions.

The Chairman of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA),Prashant Sutar, announced that the former world No.1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, the current coach of Carlos Alcaraz, would be helping the Indian players reach world standards.

As the Chairman of Aryan Pumps, Sutar has already been supporting Indian tennis in a big way by sponsoring tennis events, apart from supporting the world No.1 doubles star Rohan Bopanna, India No.1 singles player Sumit Nagal, emerging doubles player Anirudh Chandrasekar and a number of juniors in Maharashtra.

The Secretary of MSLTA, Sunder Iyer said that the best players would be brought to Pune, given full scholarship and would also be sent to Spain for further training. The coaches and physical trainers would also be extended similar support and exposure.

Coach Hemant Bendrey, who has been coordinating MSLTA’s vision programme for over a decade, said that there would be a residential programme at the Balewadi Complex apart from regular training camps in collaboration with JC Ferrero Academy.

“Already Maharashtra is No.1 in India for tennis. With the introduction of Lakshyavedh programme, we will have world beaters”, said Sunder, as he thanked Suhas Divase and Prashant Sutar for starting another strong project to further develop tennis in Maharashtra.