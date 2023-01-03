Tennis

Brilliant Berrettini beats Ruud at United Cup

Berrettini broke Ruud once in each set for a clinical 6-4, 6-4 triumph that gave Italy an unassailable 3-0 lead over Norway ahead of the second women’s singles and mixed doubles.

AFP
03 January, 2023 09:27 IST
Matteo Berrettini of Italy stretches out to play a forehand in his match against Casper Ruud of Norway during the 2023 United Cup.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy stretches out to play a forehand in his match against Casper Ruud of Norway during the 2023 United Cup. | Photo Credit: BRADLEY KANARIS

Matteo Berrettini put Italy into the city final of the inaugural United Cup with a brilliant attacking win over world number three Casper Ruud in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Italy will play either Poland or Switzerland in the Brisbane final, with the victor of that tie to be decided later on Tuesday.

The winner of each city final in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth will play the semifinals in Sydney, along with the best-performing team from the beaten finalists.

Ruud, who had a brilliant 2022, went into the match as the slight favourite, but Berrettini was superb from the outset.

He served well throughout and his powerful groundstrokes put the Norwegian under enormous pressure.

Berrettini hit 10 aces and eight forehand winners, with the power and placement of his shot-making causing big problems.

Berrettini, who has slipped to 16th in the world, said he knew he had to serve well against Ruud.

“He’s improved so much in the last year so I knew that I had to serve my best,” he said.

“We know each other pretty well so I knew I had to serve like that, but it’s one thing knowing I had to and one thing doing it.”

In Sydney, world number three Jessica Pegula of the United States comprehensively defeated Germany’s Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2.

“I’m pretty sure she beat me last time we played,” Pegula said.

“She’s always really tricky. She’s really feisty and has a lot of tools, but I think conditions are really fast here so I just tried to rush her and play my game.

“And I think I did that really well today.”

Frances Tiafoe downed Oscar Otte 7-5, 6-4 to take the Americans 4-0 over Germany.

The United States will play Great Britain in the Sydney city final.

In Perth, Greece and Belgium are tied 1-1 with the Greeks needing to either win or lose 3-2 to progress to the city final against either Croatia or France.

