Tennis

Kyrgios played like Nadal, Djokovic, says Medvedev after US Open loss

Defending champion Medvedev lost to Kyrgios in four sets in the fourth round of the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Reuters
05 September, 2022 09:59 IST
05 September, 2022 09:59 IST
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (left) and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (right) greet each other after Kyrgios won the fourth-round match of the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (left) and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (right) greet each other after Kyrgios won the fourth-round match of the US Open in New York on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Medvedev lost to Kyrgios in four sets in the fourth round of the US Open in New York on Sunday.

Russian Daniil Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios played to the level of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Sunday, as the Australian shut down his title defence 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round of the US Open.

The nimble, hard-serving Medvedev hung in with the Wimbledon finalist until the third set, where he lost all momentum and will now lose his world number one ranking in his worst showing at the New York hard court major since 2018.

But if he was shamed by the outing in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Medvedev hardly showed it, comparing Kyrgios to his previous US Open finals opponents, 22- and 21-time Grand Slam winners Nadal and Djokovic.

Also Read
Berrettini rallies to reach second straight US Open quarterfinal

“It was a high-level match. Played Novak, Rafa. They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion. He has a little bit different game because he’s not like a grinder in a way. At the same time he can rally,” said Medvedev. “He’s tough to play. He has an amazing serve.”

The 26-year-old reached the Australian Open final this year and made it as far as the semifinals in the Cincinnati tune-up tournament but there was a major sign of trouble in the run-up to New York, when Kyrgios knocked him out of his Montreal opener.

“If he plays like this till end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it,” said Medvedev, who will see his world number one ranking go to Nadal, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or Norwegian Casper Ruud at the tournament’s end.

“But he’s going to get tough opponents, so it’s not sure.”

And while Kyrgios’ form was as cold as ice, Medvedev said another factor may have added to the chill: The American penchant for over-the-top air conditioning.

“Today I felt a little bit sick. I mean, the thing is in USA I get sick one time for sure in the swing because the AC is just crazy,” he told reporters.

“I felt my throat a little bit today. I think that physically maybe that played a little bit of a role. At the same time it’s not an excuse at all because Nick played good.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us