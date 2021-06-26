Medvedev to face Querrey in Mallorca Open final

Top seed Daniil Medvedev reached his first grasscourt final as he came from a set behind to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta at the Mallorca Open on Friday. The Russian world number two won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a final against American Sam Querrey.

The 25-year-old's 10 Tour-level titles have all been on hardcourts but he is showing form on grass in time for Wimbledon which starts on Monday where he will be the second seed.

"I know that I can play good on grass," Medvedev said. "Unfortunately we don't have that many tournaments, only one ATP 500 and one Grand Slam. It's going to be a special feeling (if I) win my first title on grass.

"Adding titles, especially on different surfaces, can help your confidence and it's just a great thing for your career," he added.

Medvedev banged down 10 aces on a baking hot day at the Santa Ponsa venue, eventually getting the upper hand after being outplayed in the early stages by the Spaniard.

The 33-year-old Querrey blasted 18 aces past Adrian Mannarino en route to a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Several top players have been fine-tuning their games in Mallorca this week including Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic who entered the doubles event.