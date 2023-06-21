Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray will not ‘overreact’ to early Queen’s exit

Andy Murray said he will not “overreact” to his opening round exit at the Queen’s Club Championships after Tuesday’s 6-3, 6-1 defeat by Alex de Minaur ended the three-time Gland Slam winner’s hopes of securing a seeding at Wimbledon.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 10:41 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Andy Murray in action.
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

 Andy Murray said he will not “overreact” to his opening round exit at the Queen’s Club Championships after Tuesday’s 6-3, 6-1 defeat by Alex de Minaur ended the three-time Gland Slam winner’s hopes of securing a seeding at Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Scot, who has won Queen’s a record five times, came into the match on the back of winning back-to-back grasscourt titles at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Open this month.

READ: German qualifier Niemeier ousts defending champion Ons Jabeur in first round of Berlin Open

“Obviously after today, it’s easy to overreact,” said former world number one Murray, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery. “I lost to a good player and it was obviously very comfortable.

“But at the same time, over the past couple of weeks, yes, it’s obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won the (Nottingham Open) last week without dropping a set.

“I only lost one set in Surbiton. Was holding serve very comfortably. Was moving well, hitting the ball well. There are a lot of positive signs there.”

Murray, who is now ranked number 38 in the world, opted to skip tournaments in the recent claycourt swing to focus on the grasscourt season as he bids for a third Wimbledon title.

This year’s grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Queen’s Club tennis tournament /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray will not ‘overreact’ to early Queen’s exit
    Reuters
  2. Inter-State Athletics Championships Review: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji shine as athletes brave heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Tryst with history: Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets conquer the NBA Finals
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium gets a facelift, Egmore TNTA courts give way for practice turfs
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray will not ‘overreact’ to early Queen’s exit
    Reuters
  2. German qualifier Niemeier ousts defending champion Ons Jabeur in first round of Berlin Open
    AP
  3. Zverev defeats Thiem in straight sets at Wimbledon warm-up
    AFP
  4. Carlos Alcaraz rallies to beat Rinderknech in 1st round at Queen’s Club
    AP
  5. Top-seed Sabalenka wins opening match at Wimbledon warm-up in Berlin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murray will not ‘overreact’ to early Queen’s exit
    Reuters
  2. Inter-State Athletics Championships Review: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji shine as athletes brave heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Tryst with history: Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets conquer the NBA Finals
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium gets a facelift, Egmore TNTA courts give way for practice turfs
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment