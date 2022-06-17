Rafael Nadal: My intention is to play at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week he said on Friday.

"My intention is to play at Wimbledon," Nadal said at a press conference in Mallorca.

"The treatment and the last week of training tells me there is a chance. I will travel to London on Monday, play an exhibition at Hurlingham and do a week of training to see if it's possible."

