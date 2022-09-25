Tennis

Nakashima, Giron reach ATP San Diego Open final

Brandon Nakashima will face former NCAA champion Marcos Giron in the San Diego Open singles final, an all-Southern California matchup between two friends who are also frequent practice partners.

AP
25 September, 2022 08:50 IST
25 September, 2022 08:50 IST
Brandon Nakashima in action.

Brandon Nakashima in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Brandon Nakashima will face former NCAA champion Marcos Giron in the San Diego Open singles final, an all-Southern California matchup between two friends who are also frequent practice partners.

Brandon Nakashima will face former NCAA champion Marcos Giron in the San Diego Open singles final, an all-Southern California matchup between two friends who are also frequent practice partners.

Each advanced on Saturday in the $612,000 event, played in sunny, wind-swept conditions at San Diego’s Barnes Tennis Center.

Giron ousted No. 1 seed Daniel Evans of Britain 6-3, 7-5 to put the former UCLA star in his first final on the ATP Tour.

Now in his third year on the pro tour, the hard-serving Nakashima won 83% of his first serves against Australia’s unseeded Christopher O’Connell for a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.

Also Read
Djokovic dazzles on return to action at Laver Cup

“It feels super-amazing to get to the finals, especially in my hometown where I grew up and learned the game,” said the 21-year-old Nakashima, the No. 5 seed. “Being aggressive at the right moments was really key for me.

“I’ve learned a lot and matured as a player and as a person. I feel like I belong here,” Nakashima added after reaching his third pro final.

Giron, 29, served nine aces, including eight in the second set. He won the NCAA singles title at UCLA in 2014 and has undergone two hip operations as a pro.

“I’m pumped that my first finals match will be here in San Diego,” said the No. 3 seed, who is ranked 58th.

Sunday’s winner will be the ATP’s fourth final this year featuring two American players.

The event returned for the second year to the Barnes Tennis Center, which will also host the upcoming $757,900 San Diego Open WTA 500 event, Oct. 8-16, led by the world’s top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us