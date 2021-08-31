Naomi Osaka advances to US Open second round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka powered into the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in 93 minutes.

The 23-year-old Japanese star stretched her Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches and will next face Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

Simona Halep makes winning return to Grand Slam action at US Open

Brady and Ostapenko among Monday withdrawals American Jennifer Brady was among a handful of players who withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, adding to the list of competitors who had already announced they were skipping the year's final major due to injury. Brady, who reached the tournament's semi-finals in 2020 and earlier this year lost in the Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, pulled out with an unspecified injury, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said, with lucky loser Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland replacing her in the draw. Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open in 2017, pulled out with a medical reason, the WTA said, while Briton Johanna Konta withdrew due to a left thigh injury. The players were replaced in the singles draw by Belgian Greet Minnen and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova, respectively. - From Reuters

Osaka beat the 87th-ranked Bouzkova in their only prior match in the first round of this year's Australian Open on the way to her fourth Grand Slam title.

Osaka could become the first back-to-back US Open women's champion since Serena Williams, out this year with a torn hamstring, won her third in a row in 2014.