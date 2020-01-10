Tennis Tennis Medvedev seeks 'tips' on how to win US Open from Osaka Daniil Medvedev's, who became an internet sensation during his run to the US Open final last year, has grabbed the attention of Naomi Osaka. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 16:36 IST While Medvedev reached the men's US Open singles final last year, Osaka won the women's singles title in 2018. - AP/GETTY IMAGES/AFP Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 16:36 IST Last year's US Open saw Russia's Daniil Medvedev go from villain to hero when he managed to drown the boos during his run into the final.Medvedev came under a ring of jeers from the partisan home crowd during his earlier matches at the tournament before he won them over with his thrilling performances.Medvedev, too, for his part played his part as the 'anti-hero' by egging on the fans with his sarcastic comments.The 23-year-old has seemingly caught the attention of his fellow professional Naomi Osaka.In an excerpt from an interview shared by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, Osaka claims she finds him 'very interesting' despite not having met the player before.Medvedev quote tweeted Rothenberg, saying, "@naomioska not sure I am interesting but I would love some tips as how to actually win the @usopen!" ....@naomiosaka not sure I am interesting but I would love some tips as how to actually win the @usopen! ♂ https://t.co/DA9Hx4zXFJ— Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) January 10, 2020 Osaka won the US Open in 2018 when she defeated crowd favourite Serena Williams. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.