Medvedev seeks 'tips' on how to win US Open from Osaka

Last year's US Open saw Russia's Daniil Medvedev go from villain to hero when he managed to drown the boos during his run into the final.

Medvedev came under a ring of jeers from the partisan home crowd during his earlier matches at the tournament before he won them over with his thrilling performances.

Medvedev, too, for his part played his part as the 'anti-hero' by egging on the fans with his sarcastic comments.

The 23-year-old has seemingly caught the attention of his fellow professional Naomi Osaka.

In an excerpt from an interview shared by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, Osaka claims she finds him 'very interesting' despite not having met the player before.

Medvedev quote tweeted Rothenberg, saying, "@naomioska not sure I am interesting but I would love some tips as how to actually win the @usopen!"

Osaka won the US Open in 2018 when she defeated crowd favourite Serena Williams.