MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style

The 26-year-old from Japan struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit last month following a 15-month break form the tour during which she had her first child.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 10:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Naomi Osaka said she had taken a leaf out of Novak Djokovic’s tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former women’s world number one earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.

The 26-year-old from Japan struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit last month following a 15-month break form the tour during which she had her first child.

Osaka lost in the second round in Brisbane in her first tournament back before falling at the first hurdle at the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi.

However, after beating 15th seed Caroline Garcia, who defeated her at Melbourne Park, in the Doha first round she showed glimpses of her best form in a 6-3 7-6(9) win over Petra Martic on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

A technical tweak may have helped, she said.

“I did change my return - I don’t want to say ‘style’ but I guess form. I don’t know how to describe it,” the four-times Grand Slam champion told reporters.

“Like, before I was taking one step, one step, and then jumping in, but now I’m just jumping in with both feet, because apparently Djokovic does that, so why not copy the best returner in the world?”

Osaka, who last won two straight matches at tour level in 2022 at the Miami Open, said that a conversation with coach Wim Fissette sparked the adjustments to her game.

“It was frustrating knowing that my serve is one of the best serves, dare I say, in the world,” Osaka added.

“But I just really wanted to work on the things I know should be a lot better and the return was one of them. We were talking about it a lot in the off-season and leaving Melbourne, definitely needed to improve it.”

Osaka takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko later on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style
    Reuters
  2. Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
    AP
  3. Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court
    AFP
  4. Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey the first to be retired by Orlando Magic
    AP
  5. Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style
    Reuters
  2. Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells
    Reuters
  3. Gauff dumped out of Qatar Open by Siniakova
    AFP
  4. Nagal begins Bengaluru Open campaign with 6-2, 6-2 win over Blancaneaux
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Alcaraz says he would pick Paris Olympics gold over French Open crown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style
    Reuters
  2. Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
    AP
  3. Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court
    AFP
  4. Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey the first to be retired by Orlando Magic
    AP
  5. Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment