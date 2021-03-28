Tennis Tennis Osaka makes maiden fourth round entry in Miami with walkover win Naomi Osaka advanced further in the Miami Open on Sunday after her qualifier opponent, Nina Stojanovic withdrew due to a thigh injury before the match. AP 28 March, 2021 22:30 IST Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month - AP AP 28 March, 2021 22:30 IST Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits. READ | Moving on at Miami: Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches Among the matches scheduled for later Sunday were No. 4-seeded Sofia Kenin against No. 27 Ons Jabeur, and No. 6 Karolina Pliskova against No. 29 Jessica Pegula. In men's play, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was to take on Alexei Popyrin. Watch the curtain raiser of the Sportstar Aces Awards 2021. Sportstar's editor, Ayon Sengupta and members of the jury take us through the selection process, the nominees this year and why this edition of the awards, happening while the country deals with a pandemic, is just that tiny bit more special than the others. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.