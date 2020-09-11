Tennis Tennis Osaka trusting in new mindset in hunt for ‘shiny little trophy’ Naomi Osaka says a new mindset helped her to an unbeaten record since tennis resumed after the coronavirus shutdown. Reuters NEW YORK 11 September, 2020 15:28 IST Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Jennifer Brady in the US Open semifinals. - AP Reuters NEW YORK 11 September, 2020 15:28 IST Naomi Osaka said a new mindset had helped her to an unbeaten record since tennis resumed after the coronavirus shutdown and she is determined to take it with her into her third Grand Slam final on Saturday.The 22-year-old appeared unflustered throughout a high quality US Open semifinal against American Jenny Brady on Thursday and emerged a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 winner after a thriller on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open champion now gets to test her mental strength against a revitalised Victoria Azarenka, who stunned Serena Williams in Thursday's other blockbuster semifinal.“I feel like the older you get, the more mentally strong you are,” Osaka told reporters. “I think that’s something that you learn from being on the tour for such a long time, playing so many matches. For me, definitely my goal during these two tournaments was to be more mentally strong and to fight for every point. So that’s what I’m going to go into the final with. Nothing is going to change that.” It's bigger than a mask.@naomiosaka #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CWDjRMQp6u— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020 Osaka returned from the shutdown at the Western & Southern Open, winning four matches before withdrawing from the final, against Azarenka, with a hamstring injury. “I tried as hard as I could during the quarantine to get myself ready,” she added. “For me, I felt that’s the only thing I could possibly do. My first match (back), I was super nervous. But I was really happy with the level that I was playing. I just tried to keep building from that. Now I’m here, so...”Osaka is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals but is approaching her third with a philosophical outlook.“Even if I do happen to, I don’t want to say lose but don’t achieve my goal in the final, at least I get a shiny little trophy,” she laughed.“At least I can leave with something.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos