Djokovic congratulated by Alcaraz, Kyrgios and others on 10th Australian Open title

Djokovic matched Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record tally of 22 Grand Slams and will return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 18:56 IST
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic clinched his 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne on Sunday.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic clinched his 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to clinch his 10th Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Serbian matched Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record tally of 22 Grand Slams and will return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios and many others from the tennis world congratulated the 35-year-old Djokovic for his achievement on social media.

Here’s a look at some of the congratulatory tweets:-

Rod Laver (Three-time Australian Open champion)

Carlos Alcaraz (Reigning US Open champion)

Nick Kyrgios (2022 Wimbledon runner-up)

Juan Martin del Potro (2009 US Open champion)

Ons Jabeur (Two-time Grand Slam finalist)

Alex de Minaur (who lost to Djokovic in 4th round this year)

