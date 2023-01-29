Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to clinch his 10th Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.
The Serbian matched Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record tally of 22 Grand Slams and will return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.
Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios and many others from the tennis world congratulated the 35-year-old Djokovic for his achievement on social media.
Here’s a look at some of the congratulatory tweets:-