Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to clinch his 10th Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Serbian matched Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record tally of 22 Grand Slams and will return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios and many others from the tennis world congratulated the 35-year-old Djokovic for his achievement on social media.

Here’s a look at some of the congratulatory tweets:-

Rod Laver (Three-time Australian Open champion)

Congratulations on a 10th Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, 35 and at the peak of your powers. You've been as relentless as I've seen you these past two weeks. It was a privilege to watch such a superb final against your young rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Bravo to you both! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz (Reigning US Open champion)

Congratulations @DjokerNole for the Australian Open 🏆 and the world number 1️⃣! Very well deserved! 🤝🏻 Hope to see you soon on court! 😜 pic.twitter.com/B43X5AHz1E — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 29, 2023

Nick Kyrgios (2022 Wimbledon runner-up)

He will get to 28 slams 😂 easy 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 29, 2023

