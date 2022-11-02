Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Maxime Cressy in straight sets at Paris Masters

In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the eighth game but then hit two double-faults in the tiebreaker, which Djokovic won with an ace.

AP
PARIS 02 November, 2022 00:10 IST
Novak Djokovic plays a return shot against Maxime Cressy in the second round of the Paris Masters tennis at Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris on November 1, 2022. 

Novak Djokovic plays a return shot against Maxime Cressy in the second round of the Paris Masters tennis at Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris on November 1, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Cressy also double-faulted at 4-4 in the second set to hand two break points to Djokovic, who broke with a forehand return winner. The Serb converted his first match point with a backhand volley.

After lifting trophies in Israel and Kazakhstan, Djokovic stretched his winning streak to 10 matches since a loss at the Laver Cup in September. He will next play Karen Khachanov or Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in contention for the two remaining spots at the ATP Finals.

Rublev cruised past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round while Hurkacz edged wild-card entry Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round.

The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second.

“From the baseline I was feeling really confident,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was returning or the ball was in the game, I feel like I have always advantage, I was not even nervous.”

Isner hit 11 aces, but Rublev did not face any break points and proved the better player in rallies, making only five unforced errors to 13.

Rublev currently occupies the last ATP Finals spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic have already qualified for the eight-man tournament.

Hurkacz served 20 aces, including on both set points, and saved all eight break points he faced. Hurkacz hit a forehand return winner at 5-4 in the second set to convert his only break point of the match.

In other first-round matches, No. 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3, French qualifier Corentin Moutet stunned Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Daniel Evans overcame Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, Jack Draper beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4, lucky loser Fabio Fognini defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2, and Tommy Paul dispatched Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

