Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic is set to play doubles with fellow Serbian Nikola Cacic at Cincinnati Masters in the only tournament on his schedule before this year’s US Open, as per the entry list released on Monday.

The Cincinnati Masters will be held from August 13-20 where Djokovic and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz both will be in action in singles.

Djokovic has been out of action since the loss to Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard, in a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final last month. The defeat stopped the 36-year-old Serbian from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors and Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of winning The Championships eight times.

Djokovic was supposed to take part in Toronto Masters, which begins on August 7, but Tennis Canada, the tournament organiser, announced that he withdrew due to fatigue. “I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” he said.

The US Open will be held from August 28 to September 10 in New York.

Djokovic, a three-time champion, will return to Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2021. He had missed last year’s edition since he could not enter the US which required the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry.