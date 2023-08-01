MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023

The Cincinnati Masters will be held from August 13-20 where Djokovic and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz both will be in action in singles.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 16:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic.
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic is set to play doubles with fellow Serbian Nikola Cacic at Cincinnati Masters in the only tournament on his schedule before this year’s US Open, as per the entry list released on Monday.

The Cincinnati Masters will be held from August 13-20 where Djokovic and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz both will be in action in singles.

Djokovic has been out of action since the loss to Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spaniard, in a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final last month. The defeat stopped the 36-year-old Serbian from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors and Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of winning The Championships eight times.

Djokovic was supposed to take part in Toronto Masters, which begins on August 7, but Tennis Canada, the tournament organiser, announced that he withdrew due to fatigue. “I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” he said.

The US Open will be held from August 28 to September 10 in New York.

Djokovic, a three-time champion, will return to Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2021. He had missed last year’s edition since he could not enter the US which required the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Cincinnati Masters /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kane Williamson racing against time for ODI World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Netherlands, USA into round of 16 of WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Central loses 7 wickets; Parag scores century in East win; North wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
    AFP
  3. Washington Open: Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands
    AP
  4. Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian
    AP
  5. WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek begins Week 70 as World No. 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kane Williamson racing against time for ODI World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Netherlands, USA into round of 16 of WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Central loses 7 wickets; Parag scores century in East win; North wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment