When will US Open 2023 be played?

The 2023 US Open, final Major of the year, will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York from August 28 to September 10.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek will the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 143rd edition of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic will be back at Flushing Meadows after missing last year’s edition due to restriction on foreigners who had not taken the vaccine against COVID-19. The Serbian will look to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams.

Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in last year’s men’s final to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With that victory, Alcaraz also became the first teenager to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

In the 2022 women’s singles final, World No. 1 Swiatek defeated Tunisia’s 6-2, 7-6(5) to win her third Major.

The American-British duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won the men’s doubles crown while the all-Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova emerged victorious in women’s doubles.

The all-Australian pair of Storm Sanders and John Peers won the mixed doubles title.

The 2022 US Open was the last tournament of 23-time Major winner Serena Williams as she bowed out in front of her home crowd after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.