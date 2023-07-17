Will Djokovic play US Open 2023?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to return to the US Open after two years.

The 36-year-old Serbian had missed last year’s edition since he could not enter the US which require the international travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He missed last year’s Australian Open too and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

He also missed the Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami this year due to the same reason.

However, the US government ended the vaccine mandate on May 11, clearing the way for Djokovic’s entry. The US Open this year will be held from August 28 to September where Carlos Alcaraz will be the defending champion in men’s singles.

At US Open, Djokovic will look to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. Three of Djokovic’s 23 Slam titles have come at Flushing Meadows with the latest being in 2018.