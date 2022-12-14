Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic hailed Lionel Messi and Argentina for their qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal to become the first team to seal a place in the Qatar World Cup final.

“Well done Leo and Argentina.” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Messi, on Tuesday night, put up a brilliant performance to inspire Argentina to a rollicking win over Luka Modric’s Croatia. The 35-year-old PSG striker had two assists and a goal to his credit as he led Argentina to its second World Cup final since 2014.

The Serb also praised Croatia for having another great World Cup.

“Congratulations to these guys and the whole team on another great championship. 👏🙌,” Djokovic added in his Instagram story, tagging Dejan Lovren and Luka Modric.

Croatia, the runner in the 2018 World Cup, had a great run in Qatar, with the Vatreni making yet another last-four finish in two successive World Cups.