Novak Djokovic's lawyers say he had Covid-19 in December

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won a Covid-19 vaccine exemption because he was infected with the virus in December, his lawyers said in a court filing Saturday.

"The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," they said in a filing to the federal court seeking to overturn the cancellation of his Australian entry visa.

From Nadal to Medvedev, who said what on the Djokovic row?

In addition, Djokovic has asked to be moved from a Melbourne detention centre so he can train for the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been in the Park Hotel detention facility since his arrival in the country "notwithstanding his requests to be moved."

The Australian Open defending champion was held for eight hours on arrival in Australia, mostly 'incommunicado.'

"This occurred after he was in immigration clearance -- for the most part incommunicado --for about eight hours, until just before 8:00 am on 06 January 2022," his lawyers said.