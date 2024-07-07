MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic marks England’s shootout win on Centre Court

Having lost the first set 6-4, seven-times champion Djokovic was leading 4-1 in the second when fans burst into applause, leaving both players briefly puzzled before they saw the funny side of things.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 08:21 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Winner Serbia’s Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves Centre Court following his victory against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.
Winner Serbia’s Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves Centre Court following his victory against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Winner Serbia’s Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves Centre Court following his victory against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic joined in with England’s Euro 2024 penalty shootout victory on Saturday, acting out a kick on Centre Court as Alexei Popyrin put up his hands for a pretend save as the crowd erupted at the news from Germany.

Having lost the first set 6-4, seven-times champion Djokovic was leading 4-1 in the second when fans burst into applause, leaving both players briefly puzzled before they saw the funny side of things.

Moments earlier, Trent Alexander-Arnold had converted the winning spot-kick in the shootout to send England into the last four after Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon-2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round

“I assumed it was a penalty shootout between England and Switzerland. It felt like for a set and a half the crowd really wanted to understand what the score was in the football match,” Djokovic said shortly after sealing a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win.

“Did England win in the end? That’s why you guys stayed. Congrats to England.

“I tried to shoot a penalty, I’m left-footed, but Alexei defended it well.”

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Novak Djokovic /

Alexei Popyrin /

Grand Slam /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE score, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: Quarterfinal heads to penalty-shootout, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic marks England’s shootout win on Centre Court
    Reuters
  4. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic marks England’s shootout win on Centre Court
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 7 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina ends Jabeur’s Wimbledon dream in third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina overpowers former world No. 1 Wozniacki to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE score, URU 0-0 BRA, Copa America 2024: Quarterfinal heads to penalty-shootout, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic marks England’s shootout win on Centre Court
    Reuters
  4. LIVE Uruguay vs Brazil match in pictures, Copa America 2024: REal-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment