Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran sustained his good game and reached the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando, U.S.

The 31-year-old Prajnesh led 5-7, 7-5, 2-0 when his opponent, Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei retired. In the quarterfinals, Prajnesh will play sixth seed Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan.



