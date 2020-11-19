Tennis Tennis Prajnesh advances to quarterfinals of Orlando Challenger The fourth seeded Prajnesh scripted a comeback from the brink to win seven games in a row before his opponent Tung-Lin Wu retired in the decider. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2020 17:28 IST The fourth seed Prajnesh was leading 5-7 7-5 2-0 when Wu opted out of the second round contest that had already spanned two hours 30 minutes. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 19 November, 2020 17:28 IST Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran sustained his good game and reached the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando, U.S.The 31-year-old Prajnesh led 5-7, 7-5, 2-0 when his opponent, Tung-Lin Wu of Chinese Taipei retired. In the quarterfinals, Prajnesh will play sixth seed Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan. The resultsUSD 52,080 Challenger, Orlando, USSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe) 5-7, 7-5, 2-0 (retired).USD 15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 6-2; First round: Niels Visker (Ned) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 7-6 (4).Doubles (quarterfinals): Kelsey Stevenson (Can) & Sidharth Rawat bt Martin Borisiouk (Blr) & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-2.USD 15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptDoubles (quarterfinals): Elina Avanesyan (Rus) & Iryna Shymanovich (Blr) w.o. Jelena Stojanovic (Aus) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos