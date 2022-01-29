Tata Open Maharashtra: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Arjun Kadhe handed wildcards

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Kadhe have been handed wildcard entries into the singles main draw at the 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra.

The ATP 250 tourney will be held in Pune from January 31 to February 6, 2022.

Prajnesh and Arjun joined Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the singles main draw.

Arjun and Prajnesh have both featured in the last three editions of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

“We are happy to announce Arjun and Prajnesh as wildcards and it’s great to see four Indians in the main draw. Arjun is from Pune and Prajnesh has also been among the popular names at the tournament. Though the field is strong, I believe these wildcards will help Indians start stronger as we also aim to give our players much-needed opportunities through this event,” Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra, said.

“Both Arjun and Prajnesh are excellent players. Currently they are among the top Indian international players and having them at the Tata Open Maharashtra means they will have an opportunity to play against top players in home conditions. Due to limited events, our players don’t often get to play at home but now this is their chance and I’m sure they will make the most of it,” Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association secretary Sunder Iyer said.

The tournament will feature World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, defending champion Jiri Vesely, and former Youth Olympics champion Kamil Majchrazak. In 2021, Prajnesh made it to the pre-quarterfinals while 28-year-old Arjun suffered a defeat against eventual champion Vesely.

The qualifying rounds will be held on January 30 and 31.