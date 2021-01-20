Prajnesh Gunneswaran retires midway at Challengers in Istanbul

Prajnesh Gunneswaran retired midway through the second set against Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first round of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. Arthur led 6-4, 3-2 when Prajnesh, grappling with a painful wrist, retired.

The Frenchman had earlier knocked out Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round.

The results:

€132,280 Challenger, Istanbul, Turkey

Singles (first round): Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 3-2 (retired).

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3; First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Koray Kirci (Tur) 6-3, 6-2.