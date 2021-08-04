Prajnesh, Ramkumar lose in first round

Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland defeated qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the $2,046,340 ATP tennis tournament here. Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-3, 7-6(0) by Steve Johnson of the USA.

Even though the two Indians did not add to the 10 ATP points they had gained from qualification, they were rewarded with a first-round purse of $7,520 each.

The results

$2,046,340 ATP, Washington (first round): Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Steve Johnson (USA) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 7-6(0).

€44,820 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Arjun Kadhe bt Dmitry Popko (Kaz) & Vitaliy Sachko (Ukr) 6-4, 6-2.

$115,000 WTA, Concord (first round): Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) bt Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Decatur, USA: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Petros Chrysochos (Cyp) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) & Sasikumar Mukund 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF, Monastir, Tunisia: Men (first round): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 7-5; Siddhant Banthia bt Davide Innocenti (Ita) 6-1, 7-5; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Austin Ansari (USA) & Joshua Paris (GBR) bt Rimpei Kawakami (Jpn) & Adil Kalyanpur 6-4, 5-7, [14-12]; Alec Deckers (Ned) & Kody Pearson (Aus) bt Naoki Tajima (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia 7-5, 6-2; Blake Ellis (Aus) & Ajeet Rai (Nzl) bt Drew Baird (USA) & Rishab Agarwal 7-6(4), 5-7, [10-3].

Women (first round): Raveena Kingsley (USA) bt Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Katarina Kozarov (Srb) & Lauren Proctor (USA) bt Alba Rey Garcia (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 6-0, 6-1; Federica Prati (Ita) & Lina Qostal (Mar) bt Beatrice Laura Pirtac (Irl) & Vineetha Mummadi 6-2, 6-1; Mariana Drazic (Cro) & Sara Lanca (Por) bt Nicole Poj (Arg) & Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-2; Shria Atturu (USA) & Smriti Bhasin bt Daria Zelinskaya (Rus) & Renne Singla 6-4, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF women, Parnu, Estonia: Doubles: Oleksandra Oliynykova (Cro) & Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Valeriia Krokhotina (Rus) & Desire Parn (Est) 6-3, 6-2; Magali Kempen (Bel) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Valeria Gorlats & Polina Ramenskaja (Est) 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo (first round): Sathwika Sama bt Hla El-Sakka (Egy) 6-3, 6-3; Mell Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez (Ecu) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 7-5.