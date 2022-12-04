Pro Tennis League: Gurgaon Sapphires wins title, beats Paramount Proec Tigers 93-71 in final

Tennis

Gurgaon started a bit shaky in the final, as it trailed 27-28 after three of nine rubbers. But Sharmada Balu turned the tide with a 13-7 victory over Farhat Aleen Qamar.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 04 December, 2022
Champion Gurgaon Sapphires in the Pro Tennis League in Delhi on Sunday.

Malek Jaziri affixed his stamp of class as he drove Gurgaon Sapphires to a 93-71 victory over Paramount Proec Tigers in the final of the Pro Tennis League at the RK Khanna Stadium here on Sunday.

Gurgaon started a bit shaky in the final, as it trailed 27-28 after three of nine rubbers. Sidharth Rawat, Shivank Bhatnagar and Sahira Singh kept the Tigers ahead, but Sharmada Balu turned the tide with a 13-7 victory over Farhat Aleen Qamar.

It was going even after two more rubbers, before Jaziri, a former world No. 42, clinched it with a 19-11 victory over the young Karan Singh.

Nitin Kumar Sinha and Faisal Qamar further consolidated the position so well with a 13-7 victory over Vishnu and Shivank, that Gurgaon needed only six points in the last rubber, which carried 30 points.

Earlier, Tigers had pipped DMG Delhi Crusaders 93-92 when the former needed only 11 points from the last rubber. Vishnu and Karan had scripted an unforgettable win by beating Niki Poonacha and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 20-10.

Knowing the prowess of its final opponent, Gurgaon, which had a solid win over Stag Babolat Yoddhas in its semifinals, handled the final with competence to be quickly home with the trophy.

The best player awards in various categories were presented to Sahira Singh, Zeeshan Ali, Shivank Bhatnagar, Karan Singh, Sharmada Balu, Sidharth Rawat, Malek Jaziri and Vishnu Vardhan.

THE RESULTS
Final: Gurgaon Sapphires bt Paramount Proec Tigers 93-71 (VM Ranjeet lost to Sidharth Rawat 9-11; Nitin Kumar Sinha & Faisal Qamar drew with Sidharth Rawat & Shivank Bhatnagar 10-10; Mahika Khanna bt Sahira Singh 8-7; Sharmada Balu bt Farahat Aleen Qamar 13-7; Sharmada & Makhika bt Aleen & Sahira 9-6; Sharmada & Mohanti lost to Zeeshan Ali & Aleen 6-9; Malek Jaziri bt Karan Singh 19-11; Nitin Sinha & Faisal bt Vishnu Vardhan & Shivank Bhatnagar 13-7; Jaziri & Ranjeet bt Vishnu & Karan 6-3).
Semifinals: Paramount Proec Tigers bt DMG Delhi Crusaders 93-92. Gurgaon Sapphires bt Stag Babolat Yoddhas 83-72.

