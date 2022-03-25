Purav and Ramkumar progress to Biel/Bienne Challenger final

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Dan Added and Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the Biel/Bienne Challenger in Switzerland on Friday.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Australia, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were beaten in the doubles semifinals by the Japanese team of Yuki Naito and Moyuka Uchijima.