Tennis Tennis Purav and Ramkumar progress to Biel/Bienne Challenger final The Indian team of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the doubles final of the Biel/Bienne Challenger on Friday. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 21:54 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will take on the winners of the other semifinal between the French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Albano Olivetti and Fabian Fallert and Victor Vlad Cornea. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 21:54 IST Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Dan Added and Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the Biel/Bienne Challenger in Switzerland on Friday.RELATED| Halep withdraws from Miami Open with leg injury, out for three weeks In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Australia, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina were beaten in the doubles semifinals by the Japanese team of Yuki Naito and Moyuka Uchijima.The results:€45,730 Challenger, Biel, SwitzerlandDoubles (semifinal): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Dan Added (Fra) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) 6-1, 6-4.$60,000 ITF women, Canberra, AustraliaDoubles (semifinals): Yuki Naito & Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-6(3). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :