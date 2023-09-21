MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said it was difficult to watch this year’s Grand Slams from the sidelines following wrist and ankle surgeries.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 10:09 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action.
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said it was difficult to watch this year’s Grand Slams from the sidelines following wrist and ankle surgeries but the 20-year-old is targeting a comeback next season after dropping outside the world’s top 200.

Raducanu, who won her maiden Grand Slam title in New York as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, has not played since April, missing the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open and dropping to number 214 in the rankings.

The Briton said she had started practising in August after surgery on both wrists and her ankle.

READ | Roger Federer eyes future captaincy for Europe at Laver Cup

“Next season I’ll be back,” she told the BBC.

“This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by, but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery.”

Raducanu has not crossed the second round of a Grand Slam since her Flushing Meadows triumph and has come in for her fair share of criticism.

“The fact they’re still talking about me even though I’m not at these events is just a compliment,” the former world number 10 said.

“Someone told me, ‘worry when they’re not talking about you’.

“Wimbledon is the dream and always has been growing up. It’s still the ultimate dream to win Wimbledon.”

Related Topics

Emma Raducanu /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023
    Reuters
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: What happened in KBFC vs BFC in the previous Indian Super League match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Match called off due to rain, India advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: India women’s cricket team enters semis after match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023
    Reuters
  2. Roger Federer eyes future captaincy for Europe at Laver Cup
    AFP
  3. India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off
    Team Sportstar
  4. 50 years of Battle of the Sexes: It was a catalyst for social change, says Billie Jean King
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s No. 1 tennis singles player Sumit Nagal opens up about money woes, reveals he has only about Rs 80,000 in account
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023
    Reuters
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: What happened in KBFC vs BFC in the previous Indian Super League match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Match called off due to rain, India advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: India women’s cricket team enters semis after match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment