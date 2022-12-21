Nadal becomes first player to stay in ATP top 10 for 900 consecutive weeks

Rafael Nadal became the first player to remain in the top 10 of the ATP rankings for 900 consecutive weeks on Monday.

Nadal has not exited top since making his debut as an 18-year-old on April 25, 2005. Currently, the 22-time Grand Slam winner is World No. 2.

He surpassed Jimmy Connors’ previous ATP record of 789 in 2020.

MOST CONSECUTIVE WEEKS IN TOP 10 IN ATP RANKINGS HISTORY:

⦿ 900: Rafael Nadal [2005 to present]

⦿ 789: Jimmy Connors [1973 to 1988]

Only Martina Navratilova has spent more consecutive weeks (1000 weeks) in the top 10 of the WTA rankings than Nadal in ATP rankings.