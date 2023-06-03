Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative

The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men’s joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 01:55 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Rafael Nadal in action.
File image of Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Holder Rafa Nadal, who has missed the French Open this year due to injury, is undergoing surgery on his hip muscle, the Spaniard’s representative said on Friday.

ALSO READ
Djokovic advances to French Open fourth round

The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men’s joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

His representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said the results of the surgery were expected on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Nadal has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona earlier this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is currently 15th.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
    Reuters
  3. Diamond League: Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record
    AFP
  4. Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic advances to French Open fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16
    AFP
  4. WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events
    Reuters
  5. Take responsibility, technical director tells French players after dismal campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI president Binny distances himself from 83’ World Cup-winning team’s statement on wrestlers’ protest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
    Reuters
  3. Diamond League: Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record
    AFP
  4. Diamond League: Aboobacker finishes sixth in men’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment